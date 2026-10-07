National U19 team loses to Georgia

The Bulgarian national team for girls under 19 lost 0:1 to Georgia in its first match of the European Championship qualifiers.



The match was played in Albena, and in the first half both teams failed to score a goal.



The only goal in the match fell in the 57th minute, when A. Buchukuri scored for the hosts and gave Georgia the lead.

Angel Slavov's team continued to search for an equalizer, but by the end of the match the score remained unchanged and Georgia was greeted with minimal success.



The next match of the Bulgarian team in the B2 qualifying group is on October 10 at 11:00 against Armenia.