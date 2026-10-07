A new collapse for Bulgaria - the "tricolors" are now outside the Top 85 in the world

The Bulgarian national team has registered a serious decline in the official FIFA ranking. In the updated ranking published today, our selection has lost five places and is now in 90th position in the world.

The "lions"' asset amounts to 1262.57 points. The negative change is a direct result of the team's performance in the last matches of the Nations League tournament. Within the past window, the home national team played a total of four matches, and their balance is far from impressive - two defeats, one win and one draw.

There is no change at the top of the hierarchy. World champion Spain continues to dominate convincingly with an asset of 2011.57 points. Immediately after the Iberians is the other finalist from the 2026 World Cup - the Argentina team, and the top three is closed by the French national team.

As for Bulgaria's rivals in our group from the League of Nations, the highest ranked is the Iceland team, which occupies 73rd place in the rankings.

The other two opponents of the "tricolors" are even further behind. Luxembourg is no longer part of the hundred best in the world and has slipped to 101st position, and Estonia is 122nd.