Dimitar Berbatov became the face of the new retro collection of Manchester United

The record scorer for the Bulgarian national team Dimitar Berbatov once again put on the colors of Manchester United, becoming one of the main faces of the new special retro collection adidas SPZL F.C..

The former striker of the "red devils" shared photos on social networks with an elegant tracksuit from the capsule line, and a little later the English club presented the full photo shoot. In the promotional materials, Berbatov poses side by side with the team's winger Brian Mbemo and the women's player Dominique Janssen.

The collection is inspired by the traditional football and casual culture in Manchester, and includes retro equipment, sports tops and limited SL83 sneakers.

Berbatov moved to “Old Trafford“ in the summer of 2008 and in four seasons recorded 149 matches and 56 goals with the grand team, winning two Premier League titles. The Bulgarian legend continues to regularly participate in club initiatives and Manchester United legends matches.