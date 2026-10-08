Liverpool preparing mega-transfer for Kylian Mbappe, they say in Spain

Liverpool are once again showing interest in Kylian Mbappe, after reports in Spain that the Frenchman could part ways with Real Madrid in the summer of 2027.

The striker continues to be one of the leading figures at the “Santiago Bernabeu“ and has shown excellent form this season, having scored eight goals in eight matches in La Liga and the Champions League. His strong performance comes after a World Cup with France, where he scored ten goals and put him among the main contenders for the “Ballon d” in 2026.

However, Spanish journalist François Gallardo from El Chiringuito wrote on Tuesday that relations between Mbappe and Real Madrid have deteriorated and the footballer is already considering parting ways with the club. Additional tension was also brought by the information from the same media on Wednesday that the coach of “Los Blancos“ Jose Mourinho was disappointed with the striker's behavior in recent days.

“Kylian Mbappe is angry and disappointed with Real Madrid. He has made the decision to leave the club in the summer of 2027, and Real Madrid will not stand in his way. His next destination is the Premier League“.

Gallardo also added a short message to the skeptics:

“Boom! And if not, prove me wrong“.

According to him, there is interest in the French international from several English clubs, but Liverpool is among the most serious candidates for his signature.

“Several Premier League teams are interested in Kylian Mbappe, but the player's priority is Liverpool“, Gallardo told Defensa Central.

“They have already contacted Faiza Lamary (b.r. - Mbappe's mother and representative) in recent weeks“.

Liverpool's interest in Mbappe is not new. Back in 2016, the Frenchman was linked with a move to “Anfield“, and over the years his name has been mentioned more than once as a potential star addition to the club. The player himself recently revealed that he was indeed very close to a transfer to the 20-time English champion after a conversation with the team's then manager Jurgen Klopp.

However, a possible deal would require a huge financial resource. Despite claims that Real Madrid would not necessarily block such a transfer, Defensa Central point out that the Spanish club does not intend to easily part with one of its most important players.

„Real Madrid does not intend to part with one of the most important players in its squad, and any negotiations would require reaching extremely high financial parameters“.

According to Gallardo, the possible price of Mbappe could be between 200 and 250 million euros, which would make such a transfer one of the most expensive, if not the most expensive in the history of football.

Liverpool currently has serious competition in the offensive plan with players such as Alexander Isaac, Bradley Barcola, Cody Gakpo, Victor Munoz, Florian Wirtz, Rio Ngumoa and Hugo Ekitike. Therefore, it seems unlikely that the club will spend such a serious amount on another star striker. Moreover, the Merseysiders will have to part with one of the mentioned players in order to regulate their finances. Earlier, there were reports that the club could sell Wirtz.

However, the opportunity to attract a player of Mbappe's class is difficult for Merseysiders to ignore. At this stage, however, a possible transfer of the Frenchman to “Anfield“ remains only media speculation.