Semen Novikov and Kiril Milov out of the World Wrestling Championship in Kazakhstan

Bulgaria will participate with a limited squad at the World Wrestling Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan. Semen Novikov and Kiril Milov will not compete in the championship, and in the classic style our country will be represented by three wrestlers. In the women's category, Bulgaria will have only one participant.

According to the preliminary entries, Dimitar Georgiev, Stoyan Kubatov and Aik Mnatsakanyan will compete in the classic style on the mat. The squad does not include CSKA competitors due to the ongoing conflict between the club and the leadership of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation.

In the meantime, the federation is preparing for an extraordinary General Assembly, which will be held in 10 days. Currently, Todor Angelov and Miroslav Gochev are nominated for the presidential post.

In the women's competition, Bulgaria will be represented only by Bilyana Dudova in the 62 kg category.

In the freestyle, our country will rely on Olympic champion Magomed Ramazanov, who is returning to the world forum. In addition to him, Bulgaria will have representatives in five more categories.