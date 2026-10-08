Arda Turan replaces Montella as Turkey coach

The current international break is shaping up to be crucial for Vincenzo Montella's future. According to local media and “La Gazzetta dello Sport“, the Italian specialist will be dismissed from his position as Turkey's national coach after four defeats in matches against France, Italy (twice) and Belgium. Before that, the coach lost two of his three matches at the 2026 World Cup, failing to lead the team to the knockout stages.

Montella took over in September 2023, and last year extended his contract until 2028. For this reason, the termination fee for his contract is expected to amount to just under one million euros. A well-known name from European football has been named as his replacement - Arda Turan, who currently leads Shakhtar Donetsk. It is expected that he will lead the Turkish team for the upcoming matches against Belgium on November 12 and France on November 15.