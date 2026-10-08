Nikola Tsolov received a recommendation for a super license, Formula 1 is now getting closer

The Union of Bulgarian Automobile Drivers (UBA) has officially recommended Nikola Tsolov for a super license, which will allow him to participate in the first free practice sessions of a Formula 1 race.

A letter to the International Automobile Federation (FIA), sent on September 17 and signed by the chairman of the UBA, Eng. Emil Panchev, states that the Bulgarian pilot has fulfilled the necessary requirements for obtaining the license.

The regulated deadline for submitting the recommendation has also been met - no later than two weeks before the pilot's potential participation.

Tsolov's debut in an official Formula 1 weekend could become a fact as early as the end of the month. The Bulgarian talent has already conducted the necessary tests at the “Imola“ track, and among the possible opportunities for his participation is the Mexican Grand Prix.

According to the rules, each Formula 1 team must give young drivers a chance to participate in the first free practice session in at least two races during the season. In addition, each of the team's two cars must be used for this purpose at least once.

The Mexican Grand Prix, which will be held between October 30 and November 1, is emerging as one of the opportunities for Tsolov to take the next big step in his career.

For the Bulgarian driver, this would be a historic opportunity to record his first participation in an official Formula 1 racing weekend.