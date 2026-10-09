Real Madrid defeated Partizan with a convincing performance in the first half

Real Madrid recorded an 86:76 victory against Partizan in a Euroleague match played in Spain. The hosts secured a comfortable lead even before the break, and after it they managed to maintain control of the match and not allow the Serbian team to turn the tide.

Madrid started more convincingly and showed in the first quarter that they are ready to dictate the pace. They won the opening period 27:19, gradually increasing the gap and making it difficult for the guests to find their rhythm.

The second half proved to be even more successful for the Spanish giants. Real continued to accumulate points and went into the break with a 16-point lead at 53:37. The accumulated lead gave the hosts additional peace of mind before the game resumed.

After the break, Partizan tried to get back into the game, but Real did not allow their positions to be seriously shaken. The Spanish team maintained its advantage and controlled the events on the court until the final whistle, to reach the final success with a ten-point difference.

Among the best-performing basketball players of the winners was Teo Maledon, who finished the match with 13 points, two rebounds and two assists. His contribution helped Real consolidate their lead and end the match with a victory.