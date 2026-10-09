Results: Boston and Carolina with convincing wins in NHL, Vegas beat Toronto on penalties

Ten games in the National Hockey League (NHL) offered many goals and contested moments last night. The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes recorded convincing victories, and the Vegas Golden Knights prevailed over the Toronto Maple Leafs on penalties.

Boston defeated the Utah Mammoth 6-1, while Carolina defeated the Vancouver Canucks 7-2. The Dallas Stars also celebrated a clear success, after defeating the Buffalo Sabres 4-0.

The Nashville Predators won their visit to the Montreal Canadiens 5-2, and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1. The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Minnesota Wild 3-2, while the New York Islanders defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1.

The San Jose Sharks pulled off a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues in overtime, while the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Calgary Flames 7-3.

The most dramatic ending came in Las Vegas, where the Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in a shootout.

All results: