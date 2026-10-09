Ruben Amorim: I feel responsible for bringing Milan back to the top

Milan head coach Ruben Amorim has called his club the most important in Italy. The 41-year-old Amorim took over Milan in June 2026 after being sacked by Manchester United.

“I've been a Milan fan since I was a child. It's the most important club in Italy and I feel responsible for bringing it back to the top“, journalist Nicolo Schira quoted Amorim as saying on social network X, citing DAZN.

Milan is fifth in the Italian Serie A standings with 11 points from five matches. Roma is first with 13 points from the same number of matches.