Pole knocks out Novak Djokovic at Shanghai Masters

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz knocked out four-time champion Novak Djokovic in the second round of the "Masters" 1000 series tournament in Shanghai.

Hurkac, who also lifted the trophy in 2023, won 6:4, 6:3 in an hour and 28 minutes of play. He served at an extremely high level throughout the match, hitting 13 aces, and also showed very good success on break points, converting two of his five open ones.

The 39-year-old Djokovic, on the other hand, failed to show the game that led him to the title in Beijing a few days ago, and especially in the second set the Serb seemed quite uninterested at times.

In the third round, Hurkacz will await the winner of the match between the Italian Lorenzo Musetti and the representative of the hosts from China Yi Zhou.

Jakub Menšík also advances to the third round. The Czech had no difficulty against another Serb - Miomir Kecmanovic, and eliminated him after 6:3, 6:3.

Menshik's next opponent will be Argentine Francisco Cherundolo, who defeated Russian Roman Safiulin with 7:6(5), 6:3.