Remzi Osman won the 11th world title for veterans

Remzi Osman won the 11th world title in wrestling for veterans. The 58-year-old Bulgarian triumphed at the championship in Amman, Jordan, after three victories in the category up to 62 kilograms of freestyle, division E for competitors aged 56 to 60. Osman began his participation with a 3:0 victory against Saidmagomed Masiev. In the semifinals, he won 9:0 over Hungarian Istvan Kleber, and in the final he defeated Russian Zakhar Dyachkovsky 3:0. Thus, the Bulgarian did not allow any of his rivals to score a point against him.

For Osman, this is the fifth consecutive world title in the category up to 62 kilograms, in which he has been competing since 2017. With the new success, he increased his total number of world titles among veterans to 11. The information was reported by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency and confirmed by BNT.

Bulgaria ended the championship with two titles and a total of four medals. Plamen Palev won gold in the 88 kg category of the classic style in division B for competitors aged 41 to 45 years. Petar Georgiev took silver in the 70 kg category, and Krasimir Nenkov won bronze in the 100 kg category. The two competed in the classic style, division A for competitors aged 35 to 40 years.

Sources: bta.bg, bntnews.bg