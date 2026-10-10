Werder Bremen stopped Borussia Dortmund's winning streak after drawing 2-2 away in the fifth round of the Bundesliga. The hosts led 2-0 until the 88th minute, but missed out on victory after goals from Ludovit Reiss and Niklas Fülkrug in the end.

Borussia could have recorded a fifth win in its fifth match since the start of the season. After the draw, the team remains the leader with 13 points, while Bayern Munich and Freiburg each have 10 points and a game less. Werder is fourth with 8 points.

Dortmund misses out on lead in eight minutes

The first half ended goalless. Werder created several chances, and goalkeeper Karl Hein made decisive saves on the home side's shots. Borussia gradually increased the pressure after the break, but for a long time were unable to overcome the visitors' defense. The score was opened in the 80th minute. After an attack by the home side, Fabio Silva failed to take the intended shot, but the ball fell to Daniel Svensson, who sent it into the net. Five minutes later, Borussia captain Nico Schlotterbeck headed in a corner kick to make it 2:0. At that moment, the home side looked close to their fifth consecutive victory. However, Werder reduced their deficit in the 88th minute. Ludovit Reiss was given space and shot accurately to bring the visitors back into the match.

Fühlkrug punishes his former team

In the second minute of added time, Niklas Fühlkrug headed in a free kick to equalize. The striker, who is back in the Werder team, scored on his return to his former club's stadium. "It wasn't important that the goal was against Borussia. The most important thing was to take something from this game and continue our positive streak," Fülkrug told “Sportschau“.



Borussia coach Niko Kovac described the result as disappointing. “We dominated the opponent for 88 minutes. You shouldn't miss a game like that,“ he told “Sportschau“. For Werder, it was their fourth consecutive match without a loss. Fülkrug scored in their fourth consecutive Bundesliga match.

What's next

Borussia Dortmund will visit Union Berlin in their next match. Werder Bremen will host Paderborn. Both matches are scheduled for the next round of the German championship.

Sources: bta.bg, sportschau.de, eurosport.de