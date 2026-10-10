Manchester City owners consider selling club

Manchester City's Abu Dhabi owners may reconsider their intention to keep the club and discuss a possible sale, reports the Financial Times. The information comes against the backdrop of the decision of an independent commission of the Premier League in the case of financial irregularities, against which Manchester City has already filed an appeal.

According to a source close to the club, the owners' initial position was to remain at the helm regardless of the outcome of the case. However, the reaction of the supporters turned out to be more ambiguous than they expected. The attitude of the fans is among the reasons why the club's current plan for the future is being questioned.

Bernstein: This is already a disaster

Former Manchester City chairman David Bernstein, who left the post in 2003, also questioned whether the owners would continue to support the club.

„We have to ask ourselves, will the owners want to continue? It was great publicity for them before, but now it has become a disaster,“ said Bernstein.

He did not specify a specific deadline or procedure related to a possible sale. The Financial Times also did not report that negotiations with a potential buyer had begun. There has been no official confirmation from Manchester City or the Abu Dhabi-linked group that the club is up for sale.

Contradiction with previous position

The publication casts doubt on previous public signals from management. In June, Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak said that Sheikh Mansour had no intention of selling the club. At the time, it was also stated that City Football Group, which includes 11 clubs, was valued at at least $10 billion.

Manchester City was acquired by a group linked to Abu Dhabi in 2008. Since then, the club has become a leading force in English football, but its ownership has come under increasing pressure after the decision of the independent commission for breaches of financial rules. The club denies the charges and is appealing the decision.

UAE investment questions

The case is already having repercussions beyond football. Questions are being raised about whether a possible change in ownership would affect UAE investments in the UK. However, British officials do not expect any major consequences.

A British civil servant has described Manchester City's owners as "serious people who understand our political system". A representative of another Premier League club commented on relations between the UK and the UAE, saying: "Ultimately, you guys have to have a good relationship with Dad".

For now, selling Manchester City remains a possibility, not a done deal. The next key stage is the appeal of the independent commission's decision, which could determine both the sanctions for the club and the position of its owners.

Sources: gong.bg, apnews.com, independent.co.uk