Arsenal defeated Leeds United 2-1 after a turnaround in the first match of the round in the English Premier League. The champions were behind in the score, but with goals from Ricardo Calafiori and Bruno Guimaraes (pictured) they reached the three points.

Leeds started more actively and created several dangerous chances before the break. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Ao Tanaka missed opportunities, and the Arsenal goalkeeper intervened decisively when shots were fired at his goal.

The visitors took the lead in the 55th minute. James Justin took advantage of Gabriel Gudmundsson's cross and gave Leeds the lead.

Arsenal equalized just eight minutes later. Ricardo Calafiori headed the ball towards the goal, but Ben White failed to clear it and the score became 1:1.

Bruno Guimaraes brought the victory

In the 70th minute, Declan Rice found Bruno Guimaraes, who turned the game around with a measured shot into the left corner. For the Brazilian midfielder, this was the winning goal of the match.

Until the end, Arsenal had opportunities to increase their lead. Martin Odegaard, Victor Gokeres and Bukayo Saka failed to score. Bulgarian international Iliya Gruev remained an unused substitute for Leeds.

With the success, Arsenal collected 15 points and tied with Manchester City. However, the leader has a game less and a better goal difference. Leeds suffered their first loss of the season and remained in fifth place with 9 points.

Sources: bta.bg