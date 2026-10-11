Manchester United make worst start in 40 years

Manchester United have made their worst start to a Premier League season in 40 years. The Red Devils drew 1-1 with Tottenham at Old Trafford and have six points after six games.

This is the team's worst performance at this stage of the 1986/87 season, when Manchester United won four points in their first six games. TNT Sports Football summed up the situation with the words: „Manchester United made their worst start to the championship in 40 years after a 1-1 draw with Tottenham.“

Tottenham equalized with a man less

The hosts took the lead in the 73rd minute through a goal from Cameroonian Mbemo. Their chances of holding on to the lead looked greater after Rodrigo Bentancur received a straight red card in the 78th minute, shortly after coming on as a substitute.

However, Manchester United failed to use their numerical superiority. In the second minute of added time, Dominic Solanke equalized for Tottenham and brought a point to the Londoners.

The goal was Tottenham's third goal of the season and the team's first away. The draw left the hosts with six points after six matches, and Manchester United's players were booed by the stands at “Old Trafford“.

A tough start for Manchester United

The result against Tottenham deepened the team's poor start to the campaign. Manchester United are now in a position they haven't held since the first six rounds of the 1986/87 season.

Sportal described the draw as another setback for the “Red Devils“, who failed to win even after their opponents were reduced to ten players. Tottenham, on the other hand, reached the point with a goal in added time.

Sources: sportal.bg