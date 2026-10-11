Corina Schumacher reveals the secret of her love with Michael: I was there for him in good times and bad

Corina Schumacher speaks frankly about her love with Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher in the new Netflix documentary “Schumacher ’94 – Die Geburt einer Legende“ (”Schumacher ’94 – The Birth of a Legend“). In the production, the wife of the seven-time world champion goes back to the beginning of their relationship and reveals what helped the two build a relationship based on trust and mutual support.

In an interview presented by the German newspaper BILD, Corina explains that Michael was under enormous pressure due to his obligations to the team and the high expectations for his performance. However, he knew that he could count on her regardless of his results on the track.

“You need to have someone who supports you in good times and bad“, is Corina's message conveyed in the documentary.

According to her, the confidence that the person you love will stay by your side regardless of the circumstances is among the most important things in a relationship.

Her mother did not approve of Michael

Corina also tells curious details about the beginning of their relationship. Her mother was initially against the relationship with the future champion because of his aggressive behavior on the karting track.

When she watched his races, she noticed how Michael fought for position and pushed his rivals. This behavior made her doubt whether he was a suitable partner for her daughter.

Despite her mother's reservations, Corina stayed with Michael. The two married in August 1995, and their relationship continues to be one of the most discussed stories in the world of motor racing.

Michael wanted to be the fastest

In the documentary, Pat Simmonds, who worked with him in the Benetton team, also shares memories of the German's character.

According to the British engineer, Schumacher was extremely ambitious and wanted to be the fastest in every training session. He was determined to prove his superiority at every moment on the track.

However, Simmonds notes that the more experienced members of the team understood how important the real race on Sunday was to Michael. Behind his desire to always be at the top was the clear goal of winning.

The season that changed his career

The documentary “Schumacher ’94 – Die Geburt einer Legende“ goes back to the 1994 season, when Michael Schumacher won his first Formula 1 world title. It was then that his immense popularity in Germany began.

In addition to Corinna and Pat Simmonds, the film also features other people who were close to the driver during this period, including his former manager Willy Weber and former Benetton boss Flavio Briatore.

Through their memories, the production presents both Schumacher's extraordinary ambition and his personal side outside of racing.

Source: BILD – „Seltenes Interview in neuer Doku: Bewegende Corinna-Sätze über Schumi!“