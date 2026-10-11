Crystal Palace turned Nottingham

Crystal Palace made a turnaround and defeated Nottingham Forest 3:1 in the sixth round of the English Premier League. The guests took the lead in the third minute through Dan Ndoye, but the Londoners turned the score around before the break.

Daichi Kamada (pictured) equalized, and Jefferson Lerma made it 2:1 for Crystal Palace. After about an hour of play, Jeremy Pinault scored the third goal for the hosts and shaped the final score.

The success lifted Crystal Palace to 12th place with 7 points. Nottingham Forest are 14th with 5 points.

Everton missed out on victory against Hull City

Hull City and Everton finished 2-2 in the other match of the round. The newcomer to the English elite took the lead in the 48th minute when Joe Gelhardt scored.

Everton made a turnaround with goals from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Tierno Barry, but Hull City reached the point in the 74th minute. Then Mohamed Belloumi scored to make it 2-2. Everton occupies fifth place with 10 points, while Hull City is ninth with 9 points.

Sources: bta.bg