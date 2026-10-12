Neviana Vladinova and a reality star went wild in an exotic destination

The vice president of the national rhythmic gymnastics center, Neviana Vladinova, skillfully balances between official responsibilities and personal pleasures. Our beautiful former grace made her debut at the World Gymnastics Congress, entering her new role as a representative of the Executive Committee. Her partner Georgi Stoychev - Zhoro Shopa accompanies her on the exotic Asian journey. The two are taking advantage of every free moment of the program to experience the traditions and sights of the country.

“Postcards from Thailand“, the charming Vladinova noted under a series of shared shots on social networks, revealing picturesque and colorful moments from the resort town of Pattaya, located not far from Bangkok.

“It is a true pride and honor for me to represent the voice of the athletes, and the Athletes' Commission, at this level. Hearing their needs, defending their rights and interests, and working to create a better environment is a responsibility that I take extremely seriously“, Vladinova shared with the Bulgarian Federation's social media.