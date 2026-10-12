Cristiano Ronaldo on Messi: "We had a healthy rivalry, like Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost"

Cristiano Ronaldo once again commented on his great rivalry with Lionel Messi, making a curious parallel with one of the most epic feuds in the history of motorsport.

The Portuguese compared his relationship with the Argentine to the legendary confrontation between Formula 1 drivers Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

„We had a healthy rivalry, like Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and it was always based on respect off the field. "We constantly motivated each other to surpass each other," Ronaldo said in an interview with CNN.

Senna and Frenchman Prost were teammates at McLaren in the 1988-1989 seasons and fought a fierce battle for world titles. In his career, Prost won four world championships, and Brazilian Senna - three.

According to Ronaldo, it is this mutual challenge that has raised the level of both of them and Messi in the last nearly two decades.