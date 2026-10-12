The Formula 1 team “Racing Bulls“ is expected to officially confirm in the near future that Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad will remain the team's regular drivers in the 2027 season, reports f1oversteer.

Although the Bulgarian hope Nikola Tsolov also participated in the fight for a place, Red Bull's sporting director Oliver Mintzlaff has decided to bet on continuity. With a combined asset of 93 points, Lawson and Lindblad lead the team to a record fifth place in the constructors' championship in its history. In this combination of circumstances, the Bulgarian contender for the Formula 2 title will take on the role of a reserve driver with a view to a potential debut in 2028, and it is possible that he will also gain experience in the Japanese “Super Formula“.

Sky Sports analyst Ted Kravitz and 2009 world champion Jenson Button also supported this decision, emphasizing that driver stability is key to the development of the car. Lawson established himself as the leader outside the top teams with 69 points from 22 races, while rookie Lindblad added 38 points and impressed with a regular presence in the third phase of qualifying.