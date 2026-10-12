Todor Nedelev with a touching address to the murdered president of Botev (Plovdiv) Iliyan Filipov

Botev (Plovdiv) captain and playmaker Todor Nedelev published an emotional message on social networks dedicated to the tragically deceased president of the club Iliyan Filipov.

The experienced football player, who is currently recovering from a serious injury, expressed his deep gratitude for the support and advice he received from the club boss. Nedelev emphasized that the evening of the match with Slavia will remain forever in his heart, and was categorical that he and the team will fulfill Filipov's testament, preserving the stability and integrity of the Plovdiv club.

"This evening will remain forever in my heart. We fulfilled your dream, to see this stadium full, but the occasion was not supposed to be like this… You deserve the love and gratitude of the people for everything you did. I remember everything you told me and everything we fought for. We will fulfill your promise and we will not allow anyone to harm our club! For you, for us, for everyone who loves Botev Plovdiv! We thank our great audience for the emotion! Botev was, will be and will remain!", shared Nedelev.