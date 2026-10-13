Galatasaray legend Erdal Keser combined respect with confidence as he analyzed the Turkish team's chances at home to Barcelona tonight in the Champions League. 65-year-old Keser believes Istanbul giants' current squad has qualities lacking in previous formations and has the weapons to stand up to Hansi Flick's Barcelona team.

“Victor Osimhen is key. If he is physically fit and can play, it will be in the team's favor. He can change the course of the match by himself“, commented Keser, quoted by Spanish newspaper AS. “We have never had a player like him before. Galatasaray now has a world-class striker capable of punishing any defense, even Barcelona's," added the Turkish specialist, who also mentioned Ilkay Gundogan: "He brings balance, intelligence and high quality to the midfield."

Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal, who is already being talked about a lot in the Turkish press, arouses undisguised admiration from Erdar Keser. "There is no room for argument about Yamal. He is the next Messi. There is no other player with such talent as him," said Keser, and regarding the former German Borussia Dortmund player and current Barcelona player - Karim Adeyemi, he said: "They didn't understand him there and didn't use his hidden potential - his ability to make breakthroughs behind the defense. He is a high-class player and is currently one of Barcelona's most important players. This shows how a system can change a player's level. He is now at the peak of his abilities.“