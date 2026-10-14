Enzo Maresca hits back at critics after Anfield triumph

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has categorically rejected criticism of his team's emotional outbursts and celebrations after their emphatic win over Liverpool.

Last weekend, the “citizens“ imposed total control and won 3-0 as guests at “Anfield“ in the derby of the 6th round of the Premier League, which lifted them to first place in the provisional standings.

The victory came against a backdrop of serious non-football turmoil surrounding the club. Recently, an independent Premier League commission found City guilty of 114 breaches of financial rules for the period 2009-2018 – a decision that the champions' management categorically disagreed with and officially appealed.

During the press conference before the clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, the Italian specialist was asked about the team's reaction after the match in the Merseyside bastion.

„What exactly did they criticize us for? We won at „Anfield“ 3:0, what else do you expect us to do? Even if the result was minimal – 1:0, the emotion would have been exactly the same“, Maresca told the media.

The champions' coach was adamant that he and his players remain fully focused on their sports and technical tasks and have no intention of allowing external factors to influence their performance.

“We – me and the players – go out on the field every day with one single goal: to win. We want victory in tomorrow's match as well. Everything else is just external circumstances that we have to deal with. We were extremely happy on the field, and what happened afterwards in the locker room – "you just can't imagine," added Maresca.