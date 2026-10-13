Gulaci robbed in front of his family: Villarreal goalkeeper to miss Napoli match

Spanish Villarreal goalkeeper Peter Gulaci has been ruled out of the squad for the upcoming clash against Napoli in the Champions League after a shocking incident. The Hungarian international was the victim of an armed robbery in his own home, while his entire family was inside.

The crime took place early this morning. The attackers broke into the house while the experienced goalkeeper was with his wife and two young children. Fortunately, thanks to the quick response and the lack of physical escalation, no one from the family was physically injured, shortly after the severe stress experienced.

Due to the horror experienced and the need to stay with his loved ones, the sports and technical staff of the “yellow submarine“ has decided to release Gulaci from his commitments for the European match with Napoli.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper, who built the status of a true legend in the German RB Leipzig, moved to Villarreal during the past summer transfer window.

Unfortunately, this is far from the first case in which a Villarreal player has become a victim of organized crime groups in the region. In recent years, a number of players from the Valencian club have suffered similar robberies at their homes, once again raising questions about the safety of professional athletes in Spain.