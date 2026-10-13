Emirates Seven-Minute Show: Arsenal Overwhelm Lille and Continue Without a Mistake in the Champions League

English runner-up Arsenal achieved a second consecutive convincing victory in the main phase of the Champions League, after winning 3-0 over French side Lille in front of their own fans at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Mikel Arteta's men broke their opponent's resistance with a powerful explosion in the second half, scoring all three goals in just seven minutes.

After a relatively even first half, the pressure of the “Gunners“ gave a result in the 64th minute, when Jurien Timber opened the scoring after a well-organized attack. Just three minutes later - in the 67th minute, Eberechi Eze doubled the hosts' lead and finally crushed the ambitions of the French team.

The point of contention was set by the team's star Bukayo Saka, who in the 71st minute made the final 3:0.

With this triumph, Arsenal continues its perfect start in the most prestigious European club tournament and is at the top with a full asset of 6 points. In contrast, the Lille team remains at the bottom without a point won, after losing to the Spanish Betis in their opening match.