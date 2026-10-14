Tennis elite warns of risk

World number 1 Yannick Sinner officially announced that he is putting an early end to his competitive season in 2026. The reason for the difficult decision is a right knee injury. The Italian, who created a phenomenal year with a title at “Wimbledon” and trophies from five consecutive tournaments from the “Masters 1000“ series, has decided to undergo specialized treatment to protect his long-term future on the court.

The news caused a wide response among the leading figures in professional tennis and once again raised the issue of extreme stress in modern sport.

American star Jessica Pegula drew attention to the extremely high physical demands of the modern tour and the difficulties of maintaining health with such a tight schedule. According to her, the accumulation of matches and tension inexorably leads competitors to their endurance threshold.

Pegula emphasized how critical it is for tennis players to recognize when it is time to give their bodies a rest. She pointed out that for players like Sinner, whose style relies on continuous court coverage, extreme loads put physical integrity at great risk.

Madison Keys drew attention to the specific movements that make the Italian's game so unique, but also extremely treacherous for the joints. The sharp stops, aggressive slides on hard surfaces and lightning-fast changes of direction require colossal effort from the knee joints - aggressive biomechanics that bring him dominance, but also lead to serious wear and tear.