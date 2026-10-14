Lokomotiv Plovdiv spends 235,000 euros per month, fans and the mayor jumped in to save the "smurfs"

The monthly maintenance of Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) amounts to exactly 235,000 euros, reports “Tema Sport“. This amount is necessary to cover all operating expenses of both the representative team and the children's and youth school. Thus, the total annual budget of the Plovdiv giant reaches nearly 3 million euros.

It is this amount that the current owner Hristo Krusharski requested to be deposited into the club's treasury as a guarantee in order to officially transfer the controlling stake. In early October, he announced his withdrawal from operational management, stating that from now on he would provide only 10,000 euros per month, and his main focus and investments were being redirected to the second-division Rilski Sportist (Samokov).

Currently, the shares of the “black and white“ continue to be held in Krusharski's name, and there is still no new official owner. According to information from “Tema Sport“, two investors are showing potential interest in acquiring the club, but their specific intentions and financial frameworks remain unclear at the moment.

Tasho Tashev, a member of the Board of Directors of Lokomotiv, confirmed that regular financing from Krusharski has been completely stopped. According to him, the club is forced to find its own means of survival until a new buyer appears on the horizon.

In an attempt to overcome the acute liquidity crisis, on Monday the Lokomotiv management opened two special donation accounts - one for the first team and one for the youth school.

The reaction of the “black and white“ community was lightning fast - in the first 24 hours alone, supporters raised nearly 12,000 euros in support of their beloved club. According to published data, the mayor of Plovdiv, Kostadin Dimitrov, was among the first donors, who is a personal example, supporting the cause with the amount of 2,000 euros.