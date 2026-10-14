Oliver Baumann not giving up on the Bundesliga: The dream of Germany under Jürgen Klopp remains alive

Experienced Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann refused to close the “national team“ page and categorically stated that he still believes in the possibility of dressing for the German team again. The 36-year-old goalkeeper made it clear that he has no intention of retiring from football or giving up his international career.

“It's about age and changes. However, he (coach Jürgen Klopp) has not closed the door. That's why I won't give up," Baumann told RTL television on the eve of the Europa League match against Turkish side Besiktas.

Baumann was referring to a personal conversation with new coach Jurgen Klopp, who took over the reins of the four-time world champions after the Bundesliga's disappointing performance at the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada last summer.

Despite not being included in the extended list of 44 players called up by Klopp for the latest clashes in the Nations League tournament, the Hoffenheim goalkeeper continues to work with ambition at club level:

„I try to perform well and play at a level that to make me fit for the national team. I feel fit enough to help the representative team. After that, of course, I will leave the decision to the coach.“

Baumann was a regular starter for the Bundesliga team during the World Cup qualifiers, but former coach Julian Nagelsmann decided at the last minute to convince veteran Manuel Neuer to end his international retirement and stand under the World Cup framework.

Despite the decision that cost him participation in the World Cup finals, Baumann maintains good relations with Nagelsmann, who resigned after the team's elimination:

“I have absolutely no problem with Julian. We get along very well. We even talked after the World Cup – everything was fine. Of course, I was hurt by the decision and angry. And I didn't understand it. He knows all this, we discussed the matter very clearly“, revealed the 36-year-old goalkeeper.