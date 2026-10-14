The Levski team has left for the Netherlands, where it will face NEK Nijmegen in its second Europa League match.

The mood in the “blues“ camp is upbeat, and the club's executive director Daniel Borimirov expressed hope that the team will manage to score its first points in the competition and even beat NEK.

“That's how it was and that's how it will be - wherever Levski goes, plays for victory. We will try to give our best tomorrow and we will see after the match what will happen. Since Julio Velasquez has been at the helm of the team, we have shown growth in every single match. And this makes me optimistic for the next and every upcoming match. I think we have a very good team and thanks to this team the results come. I hope we can show this in the international matches too, because we showed it last year when we played in the European tournaments“, said Borimirov at “Vasil Levski“ airport.

“I expect a good match between the two teams and let the one who deserves it the most win. I hope we will be the ultimate winner if we give our best“, added Borimirov.

Asked whether the team enjoys the matches in Europe more as a bonus for its growth or does it fight for victory in every match, Borimirov said: That's right, the fans always want to win because it brings them joy. But it also gives the players additional self-confidence. So we have to gain experience in these international matches and at the same time, when you win, self-confidence comes with it“.