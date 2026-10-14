Mikel Merino: Arsenal are ready for four trophies

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino expressed confidence that the team has all the qualities to fight for a historic four trophies this season. Londoners continued their flawless run in the Champions League after a convincing 3-0 victory over French side Lille at the “Emirates“.

The success for Mikel Arteta's team came after goals from Jurgen Klopp, Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka. With this result, the “gunners“ recorded a 14th consecutive victory in the main phase of the most prestigious club tournament. The team has the ambition to take the decisive step towards the trophy, after losing in the final clash against Paris Saint-Germain last campaign.

Merino, who started as a starter for only the second time in all competitions since the start of the season, commented on the team's ambitions after the match.

“Our series is incredible and we know that we are writing history in this tournament. At the same time, we realize how difficult these matches are to win, so we attach great importance and recognition to the team's achievements“, the Spanish midfielder told “Sky Sports“.

Asked if winning four awards within the season is a realistic goal, Merino was categorical:

“Absolutely. That is our mentality and that is the main goal. Last season we were extremely close and that showed us that we are fully ready. Our ambition is to triumph in the Champions League, in the Premier League — to win absolutely everything. That's what the manager wants, that's what the fans want and we as players have the same desire. Now it's all about the details and the ability to be focused and ready at the key moments.“