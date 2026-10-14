The captain of the French national team Kylian Mbappe and his family have terminated the contract of their long-time legal advisor Delphine Verheyden. This happened in August, reports “Equipe”. The sports lawyer defended the interests of the world champion for ten years.

The decision to separate was communicated to the lawyer by Ziad Hammoud, CEO of the football player's holding company “Interconnected Ventures“, as well as by the striker's mother – Faiza Lamary.

According to the French publication, the basis of the separation is a dispute over money. The lawyer has filed a claim with the Paris Bar Association for the payment of due fees, as she believes that the clauses of her contract were not properly respected.

Verheyden herself confirmed the news to the media: “It has been a great pleasure for me to work side by side with Kylian Mbappe for the past ten years. He is an exceptional athlete and person. I have taken into account the wish of the CEO of his organization to terminate my agreement on August 16, 2026.“

Delphine Verheyden was at the forefront of the legal dispute between Mbappe and his former club PSG, which began after the striker moved to Real Madrid in 2024. At the time, the footballer demanded the payment of 55 million euros in the form of due salaries and bonuses. The player's legal team is waging a long battle, which ended in December 2025 with a decision by the Paris Labor Court, ordering PSG to pay him a total of 61 million euros for delayed wages, bonuses and unused paid vacations.

During the years of working together, Verheyden preferred to remain discreet, but stood out to the public in key cases such as the one with the Parisian giant.