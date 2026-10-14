Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany commented on the sending off of winger Michael Oliseh in the 3-3 draw with Viking in the second round of the Champions League.

In the 74th minute, the French international, who had already received a yellow card from referee Georgi Kabakov, threw the ball in the face of Viking captain Zlatko Tripic after provoking him, earning him a second yellow card.

„The red card, of course, is incredibly stupid. It shouldn't be like that. I told Michael that the number 10 is smarter than him. I can see in his eyes that he regrets his actions. "I hope this will be a lesson for us and we will become stronger," Bild quoted Kompany as saying.

Olissé will miss the Champions League third-round match against Arsenal on October 21.