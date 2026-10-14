NEK Nijmegen coach respected by Levski

NEK Nijmegen coach Dick Schroeder spoke before Levski's home game in the Europa League. He spoke very flatteringly about the "blues".

„Levski has a strong and mature team with several South American players who handle the ball extremely well. It will be a very difficult task, because this is a really strong opponent“, said Schroeder at the press conference before the match.

„After last season, we started the current campaign with a completely new group of players. We cannot and will not underestimate any team. It is clear that we have to perform better than against Juventus“, added the coach.

„Preliminarily, I think that now we are better prepared. This is related to the number of players we have and the opportunities we can use“, explained the specialist.

Schroeder also has personnel problems before the Levski home game. Bram Neutink, Philipp Sandler and Emre Mor will not be available, and Mitchell Baker is not listed for the European matches.