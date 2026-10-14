La Liga hits Vinicius hard, out for El Clasico

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius has been given a heavy penalty for his red card at Villarreal last Saturday night. The South American has been banned for 4 matches, meaning he will miss the upcoming El Clasico against Barcelona.

Vinicius pulled Nathan Saliba's hair from the "yellow submarine" and was sent off after VAR intervened.

The Brazilian has been banned for two matches, as the ball was not in play when he committed the foul on his opponent. He has been suspended for two more matches for "aggressive behavior" after receiving a booking.

The striker will miss Real Madrid's matches against Sevilla, Barcelona, Santander and Valencia. Vinicius will return to La Liga action after the next international break against Celta Vigo.