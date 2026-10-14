Wanderson on the match with CSKA: We want to be champions, but we are going step by step

Monaco footballer Wanderson told the media that the French team will make every effort to achieve victory in tomorrow's match against CSKA in the Conference League tournament. He stressed that the squad has ambitions to reach the very end of the competition, but must approach it maturely and go step by step.

The Brazilian was adamant that the spirit in the locker room is entirely focused on victories and maintaining high standards. “We will make every effort necessary on the pitch tomorrow. We want to be champions, but we will go step by step. We are participating in the competition to win, and we must maintain this winning mentality. We will take it one match at a time“, said Wanderson.

The player expressed confidence that the team's performance will continue to improve with each subsequent match, but did not confirm whether he himself will be among the starting eleven for tomorrow's match. “I expect things to continue to improve. You have to ask the coach if I will play tomorrow — I can't be sure about that. We will find out tomorrow what will happen“, added the Monaco player.

Vanderson's words show the respect and serious preparation of the French leader before the match in Sofia. Expectations are for a close battle on the pitch, in which Monaco will pursue a mandatory success, and CSKA will look for an opportunity to oppose one of the strongest teams in the tournament.