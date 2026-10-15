Young Liverpool striker joins Gerrard in historic achievement

Young Liverpool striker Lewis Coomas has repeated a historic achievement of club legend Steven Gerrard in the Champions League. This happened during the Merseysiders' match against Austrian LASK, which ended in a decisive victory for the English team with 6:3 as an away match in the main phase of the tournament. At the age of 21, Coomas managed to score and provide an assist in the same match. The only other Liverpool player aged 21 or younger to achieve this in the Champions League is Steven Gerrard in October 2001 in a match against Dynamo (Kiev).

The Welsh international's achievement was complemented by an exceptionally strong offensive performance by his team. Liverpool had a total of 19 shots on goal in the first half of the match alone. This is the highest number of shots fired by an away team in the first half of a Champions League match since official statistics were kept in the 2003/04 season.

Another highlight of the match was manager Andoni Iraola's selection of the squad. The starting eleven of the “Reds“ against LASK had an average age of 24 years and 186 days. This ranks as the third youngest squad in Liverpool's history for a Champions League match. The club has only fielded younger elevens in September 2001 against Borussia (Dortmund) (24 years and 136 days) and in December 2020 against Midtjylland (24 years and 26 days).