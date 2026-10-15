Amorim: In modern football, no one gives you time, Milan must win

Milan head coach Ruben Amorim spoke to “Sky Sport Italia“ before Salzburg's visit in the Europa League.

The Portuguese specialist commented on the tension surrounding the “Rossoneri“ and stressed that despite the need for time to build the team, the results must come as soon as possible.

“I don't read newspapers or watch TV because I want to be fully concentrated on my work. We are at the beginning of a new process. Of course we want more victories and more points. Everything else is a normal part of the daily life of a big club“, said Amorim.

“Every project needs time, but in modern football and in today's media environment, it almost doesn't exist. That's why we have to win. That doesn't bother me. I'm focused on winning, and I don't care about side factors“, added the coach.

Amorim warned that Milan must approach the upcoming clash with Salzburg with the same seriousness with which they would go into a Champions League match.

“Our approach must always be like for the Champions League. Every detail matters, and every match is difficult. Salzburg have players with excellent technical qualities. We have to be very active, be well-prepared physically and impose our own style of play“, explained the Portuguese.

He admitted that the mood in the dressing room was affected by the last result, but the tight schedule does not allow the players to return to disappointments.

“The team feels good. Of course, the players felt the heavy silence after the previous match. However, the schedule is so busy that we do not have time to think about the past. We have to concentrate on the next challenge and do everything possible to win“, said Amorim.

The coach also paid attention to the young players in the squad, confirming that Francesco Camarda will receive more opportunities to perform.

“Camarda is training very well and will have another chance tomorrow. I will not reveal whether he will start as a starter, but from now on he will receive more playing time. We have a lot of games ahead and we will need every player," he said.

“Cristian Comoto is also performing magnificently. We have to be patient with these guys. They come from the second division and are already part of Milan, where even a draw can cause huge drama“, the specialist added.

“We have many options. I don't know when exactly everyone will find their place, but rotations are mandatory. Sometimes a little luck is also needed“, concluded Amorim.