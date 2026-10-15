Endric: I was on the bench talking to God, I turned around and they called me

The young Brazilian striker Endric was chosen as the player of the match after becoming the main actor in Real Madrid's spectacular 4:3 comeback away to Roma. The talent appeared on the pitch at the “Stadio Olimpico“ in the 68th minute with his team trailing 1:3 and immediately turned the game into an attack. With incredible drive, the Brazilian scored the key goal for 3:3 in the 85th minute, when he headed in a perfect cross from Arda Guler's corner kick. This goal gave the “white ballet“ wings for the complete turnaround in the final seconds of the match. After the match, the Madrid hero did not hide his strong emotions.

„I still feel the thrill of the match, it's hard for me to describe it. I was on the bench talking to God. When I turned around, they called me to come in. I continued talking to Him, I didn't expect to appear so early in the game. I just want to help my team and the coach. The most important thing is for Real to win. If I stop giving my all for the victories, I'll be the first to leave. Being part of Real Madrid is a difficult challenge and I'll fight for my place every day,“ said Endrik.

He also described the atmosphere surrounding his appearance on the pitch when the team was lagging behind in the score:

„It was a complicated situation. I was next to Moe, I lowered my head, and when I raised it, Malen had already scored another goal. But we are Real Madrid and we fight in every match, no matter the circumstances. That's exactly what we showed on the pitch. We are moving forward - we have decisive battles ahead in the Champions League, the Cup, La Liga and all the other competitions, and we want to win every trophy," added the Brazilian.

Asked if he expects to start more often, the striker stressed the club's priority over individual desires.

„I don't know. Coaches don't do what's best for a player, but what's best for the whole team. I will continue to give my all and work hard every day to be useful to my colleagues. I will do this throughout my career“, said the striker.

The offensive player also commented on the punishment imposed on his teammate and compatriot Vinicius:

“In the end, we were aware that the sanction should have been for two matches, but deep down we knew that it would not be just that. What they are doing with Vinicius is complete madness and it is clear that it will not change. We knew that they would attack him. However, he is an extremely strong character who overcomes any difficulties. When he returns to play, he will be stronger than ever“, concluded Endrik.