Levski visits NEK Nijmegen with ambition for first points in the Europa League

NEK Nijmegen hosts Levski in a match from the second round of the main phase in the Europa League. The match at "Gopherstadion" is tonight at 22:00.

The Dutch had a nightmare first match in the second strongest continental tournament. They were helpless against Juventus and suffered a 0:5 defeat in Turin. The "Blues" also started with a defeat. The home champion lost to Salzburg 0:1 at home, despite their good play in the second half.

This season in Europe, Levski is showing a strong strong game in the away matches. In the preliminary rounds, Julio Velázquez's players recorded two strategic draws and one victory on foreign soil. This allowed them to participate in the playoffs for the main phase of the Champions League. Levski will continue to rely on their safe and stable defensive play in the future in their quest to win points and victories on European pitches.

In addition to the impressive team play and pressure in breaking down the opponent's attacks and returning the ball to their possession, Levski also holds another solid trump card for a strong performance in the low ground. The “Blues“ have creative midfielders and explosive forwards who are able to overcome any defense at any moment.

In addition to collapsing at the start of the Europa League, the players of NEK Nijmegen are also inconsistent in the Dutch championship. The team regularly concedes goals, and against Juve it was seen that the defense easily bends when subjected to serious pressure.