Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger expressed his satisfaction with the dramatic 4-3 victory as a guest of the Italian Roma in a spectacular match of the main phase of the Champions League. The German international, who scored the winning goal at the end of the match at the “Olimpic“ stadium, praised his teammates for the character they showed and admitted that he had mixed emotions because of his past with the “Giallorossi“.

"These three points are really important because Roma are a very tough team and a difficult opponent. They performed well and took full advantage of our mistakes. "However, the way we fought back and fought back in the end is exactly what is required of us: to play with more determination, more courage and much more belief," said Rudiger.

He also commented on the fact that he brought the three points to the “royal club“ with a goal against his former team.

“I am happy to have scored the winning goal. Of course, the feeling is bittersweet, but that is football. Roma will always have a special place in my heart,“ added the German.