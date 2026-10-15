Kylian Mbappe became the youngest player to record 100 appearances in the Champions League, reaching that milestone at the age of 27 during Real Madrid's away win against Roma (4-3) on Wednesday.

The previous record belonged to Lionel Messi, who set it at the age of 28 - again against Roma, in September 2015.

In the match at the Stadio “Olimpico“ Mbappe started as a central striker in the starting lineup and scored his team's first goal.

Mbappe made his Champions League debut at the age of 17 with Monaco in September 2016.

Last season, he became the tournament's top scorer with 15 goals and scored the second-fastest hat-trick in the competition's history - against Olympiacos in six minutes and 42 seconds. Mbappe now has 71 goals in the most prestigious club competition.