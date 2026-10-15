Jose Mourinho on Vinicius' suspension: The cat is trying to hide, but its tail is sticking out

After the Champions League match against Roma (4:3), Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho commented on Vinicius' suspension. The Brazilian received a four-match suspension in La Liga after being sent off in the match against Villarreal (1:0). He will miss the matches against Sevilla, Barcelona, Racing and Valencia.

„You are a journalist, but let me ask you a question. Do you think it's normal for a player from a Spanish team, who is about to play in a match of great importance for Spanish football, to find out two hours before kick-off that he has been suspended for four games? Don't bother answering. It's not normal.

Couldn't this have been announced after the game or the next morning?

We found out while we were on the club bus, just as we were approaching the stadium.

This situation reminds me of a Portuguese proverb: “The cat tries to hide, but its tail sticks out“. But now the cat doesn't even try to hide – it's completely shameless.

To learn about a four-match ban two hours before a match involving a Spanish team... it's practically like destroying the player.

It's not normal, but for me it's already become something of a habit – after all, the cat doesn't hide anymore“, said Jose Mourinho.