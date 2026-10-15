Levski coach Julio Velasquez has determined the champions' group for the away game against NEC Nijmegen. The match from the second round of the main phase of the Europa League is tonight at 22:00 in the Netherlands.

As expected, young midfielder Assen Mitkov, who has an injury, has been dropped from the group. Mustafa Sangare also has one, but he does not have a record of participating in the Europa League. The good news is the return of Nikola Serafimov after an injury. Mazir Sula, who missed the away game against Cherno More, won 2:0, also finds a place in the extended squad.

Also absent are Petko Hristov, Adrian Raichev, Oliver Kamdem and Radoslav Kirilov, who are without a European record. Outside of Julio Velasquez's calculations is still Akram Buras, who is on the final stretch of his recovery.