Amateur national team wins tournament in Georgia

The amateur national team of Bulgaria started its participation in the intermediate round of the UEFA Regions' Cup tournament for the 2026/2027 season with a victory. The team led by Emil Velev won 2:0 over the Georgian FC Basa in a match played at the academy of the Georgian Football Federation in Rustavi.

Both goals for the Bulgarian team were the work of players who appeared in the game during the break. Martin Fotirov opened the scoring in the 58th minute, and in the second minute of added time Deyan Aleksov made it 2:0.

At half-time, Aleksov replaced Todor Paskov, and Fotirov came on for Ibrahim Sherif. In the 69th minute, Georgi Mihaylov and Teodor Cholev replaced Kristiyan Nikolov and Mario Evtimov, respectively. The last change in the Bulgarian squad was in the 80th minute, when Lyuboslav Lyubomirov came on for Antonio Valeriev.

With the win, Bulgaria earned its first three points in the competition.

Bulgaria: 12 Ivan Topalov (B), 3 Denis Zashev, 4 Radoslav Uzunov, 6 Rumen Rangelov, 7 Kristiyan Nikolov (captain; 69’ – 2 Georgi Mihaylov), 8 Bozhidar Hristov, 9 Mario Evtimov (69’ – 18 Teodor Cholev), 10 Ibrahim Sherif (46’ – 14 Martin Fotirov), 11 Antonio Valeriev (80’ – 17 Lyuboslav Lyubomirov), 15 Todor Paskov (46’ – 19 Deyan Aleksov), 21 Nikolay Mikov

Chooser: Emil Velev