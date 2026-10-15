Borussia Dortmund CEO pays nearly 6,000 euros to fans in Norway

Borussia Dortmund CEO Carsten Kramer made an impressive gesture to the German club's supporters who traveled all the way to Norway for Bodo/Glimt's visit in the Champions League. The manager personally paid the fans' bill at a restaurant, the amount of which amounted to nearly 6,000 euros.

The match from the second round of the tournament did not end as desired for the “yellow-blacks“, who suffered a defeat during their visit to the Norwegian team. Despite the disappointing result, the trip will remain in the memories of the nearly 400 Borussia fans who decided to support their favorite team away from home.

Organizing the trip to Bodo proved to be a serious challenge, and the financial costs were significant. The lack of direct flights between Dortmund and the Norwegian city forced fans to look for alternative routes, which increased the cost of the trip.

When Carsten Kramer learned about the difficulties the fans had gone through, he decided to show them his gratitude in person. The general manager made a surprise appearance at the restaurant where the German fans had gathered before the match.

His visit ended with a pleasant surprise. When leaving the restaurant, Kramer paid the fans' entire bill with his own money. The total amount was approximately 6,000 euros — a gesture that certainly made the fans' stay in Norway even more memorable.

Thus, although Borussia Dortmund failed to delight their supporters with a victory on the pitch, the club's management had a chance to win their sympathy with attitude and appreciation for their loyalty.