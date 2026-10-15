Getafe is considering the possibility of attracting another big name in football, after recently securing the services of former Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal. The Spanish club's next transfer target is England international Jadon Sancho, who is currently a free agent.

However, attracting the winger will not be an easy task, as the financial conditions surrounding the possible deal could prove to be a serious obstacle. However, such a move responds to the desire of head coach José Bordalas to strengthen the squad with a quality winger, capable of bringing more sharpness and creativity to the team's attacking play.

Getafe sees an opportunity to repeat the successful scenario with Mason Greenwood. The Englishman arrived at the club from Manchester United at a difficult time in his career, but managed to restore his position and become one of the notable figures in the Spanish championship.

Getafe president Angel Torres believes that the club can offer Sancho the right environment in which to revive his career and once again show the qualities that made him one of the most promising English footballers.

The management intends to use this opportunity as the main argument in their attempts to convince the winger to choose Getafe for the next step in his professional path.

Sancho was left without a club in July, after his contract with Manchester United expired. The upcoming decision on his future will be important for the continuation of his career, and the interest from Getafe could offer him the chance for a new start in La Liga.