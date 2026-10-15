David Coulthard showered Nikola Tsolov with praise: The Bulgarian has a bright future in Formula 1

Bulgarian automotive talent Nikola Tsolov continues to attract the attention of prominent figures from the world of motorsports. Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard is impressed by the qualities of the native racer and believes that he has excellent prospects for development at the highest level.

At the same time, Tsolov is among the names that are associated with the possibility of getting a chance at Racing Bulls in 2027. The Bulgarian is considered a potential competitor to Liam Lawson for a place in the team, but the final decision will depend on the performance of the drivers and the management's plans.

Currently, the main task before Tsolov is the battle for the Formula 2 title. The Bulgarian driver is competing with the Brazilian Rafa Camara, with the difference between the two being only seven points with two rounds remaining. This leaves the intrigue for the championship crown completely open.

Coulthard sees great potential in the Bulgarian driver

In the podcast “Up To Speed“ David Coulthard commented on the situation surrounding the Racing Bulls driver lineup and pointed out the drivers who, in his opinion, deserve trust in the long term.

The Scotsman reported the positive development of Liam Lawson, who, in his opinion, has found a better rhythm after gaining additional experience with the main team. Coulthard also noted the performance of Arvid Lindblad, whom he described as a driver who had a strong first season in Formula 1.

However, the former racer also paid special attention to Nikola Tsolov, whose successes in the lower categories have not gone unnoticed.

„What makes the situation a little more complicated is Tsolov - winner of numerous Formula 2 races“, commented Coulthard, emphasizing that the Bulgarian possesses something more than pure speed.

The Bulgarian reminds him of James Hunt and Gerhard Berger

Coultard highlighted Tsolov's personal qualities, drawing attention to his charisma, charisma and confidence. According to the former driver, it is these characteristics that distinguish the young Bulgarian and give him reason to believe in his successful future.

He made a comparison with legendary names from the history of Formula 1, including the 1976 world champion James Hunt and the Austrian Gerhard Berger.

“I definitely see a future for him. But maybe he will just have to wait, watch, listen and learn, and then wait for his chance“, said Coulthard.

His words show that although he highly appreciates Tsolov's potential, he believes that patience and gaining experience will be important for the next step in his career.

The Bulgarian driver has crucial races ahead in Formula 2, in which he will have the opportunity not only to pursue the title, but also to consolidate his positions before a possible move to Formula 1.