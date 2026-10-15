Carlos Alcaraz returns to Vienna! World No. 3 accepts wild card for tournament

Carlos Alcaraz will be one of the big stars of the tournament in Vienna after accepting a special invitation to participate in the ATP 500 competition. The Spanish tennis player, who occupies third place in the world rankings, will return to Austrian soil for the first time since 2021.

Alcaraz was only 18 years old at the time, but already in his debut in Vienna he demonstrated his potential. The young Spaniard achieved an impressive victory over former world No. 1 Andy Murray and reached the semifinals. There, however, his path to the final was stopped by the German Alexander Zverev, who subsequently won the title.

Five years later, Alcaraz returned to the tournament as an established name in world tennis and one of the main contenders for the trophy.

In 2026, Alcaraz continues to demonstrate a high level, with 33 wins and five losses to date. His last participation was at the “Masters“ tournament in Shanghai, where he was eliminated in the third round.

Nevertheless, his results during the season remain impressive. The Spaniard has already guaranteed himself a place in the ATP Finals, where the best tennis players of the year gather.

Among Alcaraz's most significant successes this season are the title of the Australian Open, as well as the trophies from the tournaments in Doha and Tokyo. These achievements solidify his position among the leading players in world tennis and make him a serious contender for new awards by the end of the year.

Alcaraz's participation further increases interest in the competition in the Austrian capital. The organizers have assembled a strong lineup, which includes several other representatives of the world elite.

Among the announced names are Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli and Alex de Minor. The presence of such high-quality competitors promises contested matches and serious competition for the championship trophy.

The main schedule of the tournament will be held in the “Wiener Stadthalle“ hall from October 26 to November 1. Alcaraz's return will be among the highlights of the event, and his performance will arouse serious interest among tennis fans.

The Spaniard will have the opportunity to add another title to his rich collection and end the season with another strong result before participating in the ATP Finals.