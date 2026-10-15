Manchester United once again found itself at the center of a scandal after the legendary club captain Roy Keane made sharp criticism of what was happening at “Old Trafford“. The reason for his reaction was the public statements of Lisandro Martinez, who questioned the ambitions of the management and its decisions in the transfer market.

The Argentine defender expressed his dissatisfaction after the 0-2 defeat by Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night in the Champions League. His comments caused a serious response, and according to former players of the “Red Devils“ Such statements can exacerbate problems in the dressing room.

On The Overlap's Stick to Football podcast, Roy Keane described the atmosphere at the club as chaotic and used the word “circus“ to describe the situation. According to the former captain, the lack of unity and the lack of clarity around managerial decisions are among the main problems at Manchester United.

“There is clearly no unity at the club. There is chaos from top to bottom. When we go there on match days, I don't like the atmosphere around the team. Everything seems chaotic and the statements only confirm it,“, commented Keane.

He also criticized the way in which the decision to appoint Michael Carrick as manager was made. According to him, there were better options for the position from the very beginning, and the current situation may make the players themselves doubt whether the club offers the best conditions for their development.

„We said from day one that there are better options. Maybe the players see that there are better opportunities for them elsewhere. It's chaos, it's like a circus“, added the former United captain.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville also commented on Martinez's harsh words, but emphasized their impact on the relationship in the dressing room.

According to him, the Argentine's statements can be perceived as criticism not only of the management, but also of some of the team's current players. Neville believes such words could cause serious discontent among the more experienced players.

“When Martinez says that more players should have been brought in, he is effectively making a direct attack on his team-mates. If I were Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire or any of the other experienced players, I would be extremely angry“, said Neville.

According to him, such a message could be interpreted as a statement that part of the current squad is not of sufficient quality and should be replaced with new additions. This calls into question the way in which Martinez has chosen to express his dissatisfaction, especially given the fact that his criticism is aimed at problems affecting the entire team.

Although he shared some of Martinez's concerns about the state of the club, Roy Keane did not spare his criticism of the Argentine himself.

The former captain questioned whether the defender has the necessary authority and consistency in his performance to make such categorical assessments of the state of Manchester United. Keane drew attention to the player's individual mistakes and expressed doubts about his role in the team.

„I don't think it will come to a big conflict because there are enough question marks around that dressing room. I don't think there are enough strong characters there. But I don't see Martinez as an established leader of Manchester United. "I see him as a centre-back who makes a lot of mistakes," Keane said.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reported that during the flight back from Spain at least one player disputed the Argentine's public comments. However, according to the information, some of his disappointed teammates share his opinion about the problems at the club.

It remains unclear to what extent Martinez's statements will affect relations between the players, but the situation has further increased attention to the atmosphere in the dressing room.

Manchester United are going through a difficult period, and according to the publication, the club has recorded its weakest start to the championship since 1986. Against this backdrop, Martinez's comments about a lack of ambition and transfer policy have raised further questions about the direction the team is heading.

Gary Neville also expressed reservations about the defender's decision to directly criticize sporting director Jason Wilcox. According to the former player, the responsibility for determining the budget and the scale of investment does not lie solely with the sporting director, but also with the club's owners.

“I found it really strange that Martinez attacked Jason Wilcox. Not because Wilcox is not above criticism, but because the budget is not determined by him alone. The final say on the funds is with the owners“, explained Neville.

He added that the need to attract new defenders was obvious, but questioned whether Martinez himself would have kept his place in the squad if the club had made more transfers in that position.

Manchester United have not yet issued an official statement on the Argentine's statements. In the meantime, his future at “Old Trafford“ remains the subject of speculation, and the possible internal consequences of his public criticism have yet to be clear.

The case has once again brought to the fore the problems surrounding governance, transfer policy and unity at Manchester United. While Martinez insists on greater ambitions, club legends such as Keane and Neville warn that the way such demands are expressed could deepen tensions within the team.